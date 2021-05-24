YALI SLAMS HH FOR FERRYING SUPPORTERS TO MULUNGUSHI DURING FILING OF NOMINATIONS … says the move has contributed to the rise in COVID cases

Lusaka ~ Mon, 24 May, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has castigated UPND leader Hakakinde Hichilema for ferrying his supporters amid the Covid-19 pandemic from all over the country in an attempt to paint a picture that he is popular when he was filing in his nomination.

YALI president Andrew Ntewewe said in an interview that the move by the opposition leader has potentially contributed to the increase in the number of Covid infections.

He wondered why the opposition leader and his supporters failed to observe Covid regulations adding that other political leaders went only with a limited number of supporters because of the pandemic.

Mr Ntewe feared that the rise in the number of cases could lead to this year’s general elections being cancelled, hence the need for politicians to follow the health guidelines.

“If you saw what happened last week in terms of how HH ferried people from all over the country, just to try to create an impression that he is very popular. That to us lraves too much to be desired because we are in a Covid-19 era and Covid-19 kills,” he said.

“It’s very important that politicians must be responsible enough. We saw various candidates coming with limited number of supporters. Not that those were the only supporters but because they realised the guidelines given by the Covid-19 technical committee in terms of how we fight Covid…..if Covid-19 becomes uncontrollable, we might end up having a situation where elections are cancelled.”

Mr Ntewewe said the move by Mr Hichilkema was unreasonable and said the opposition leader.

He added that the opposition leader simply doesn’t care about the lives of the people.

“We have been told that there is this Indian Variant which spreads very fast then HH decides to ferry in people from all over the country. This is unreasonable and leaves much to be desired,” he said.

“So HH must be told that this behaviour he is doing has consequences. He may not mind because he thinks that he one or two- five people may die….he doesn’t care, he just wants to show political crowd.”