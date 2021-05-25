ACC ARRESTS TEACHERS’ UNION BOSS OVER CORRUPTION

Lusaka ~ Tue, 25 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Professional Teachers’ Union of Zambia president Vincent Kabimba Mwitumwa and the union General Secretary Kangwa Musenga for corrupt practices.

Mr. Mwitumwa, aged 51 of Railways Compound in Monze District, has been jointly charged with Mr. Musenga, aged 48 off Gardenia Road in Avondale, Lusaka with one count of aiding and abetting contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Details are that Mr. Mwitumwa and Mr. Musenga on a date unknown but between 1st January, 2018 and 31st December, 2020 in Lusaka district jointly and whilst acting with others unknown did aid and abet Mrs.Treegain Rhodah Ng’uni Kansembe to obtain pecuniary advantage by false pretenses while in her capacity as deputy-general secretary for finance for PROTUZ, by purporting that she possessed the requisite qualifications when in fact not.

ACC Spokesperson, Mr. Queen Chibwe, in a statement issued to the media explains that further, Mr. Musenga, has been charged with another one count of unlawful action or proceedings against a whistle blower contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Mrs. Chibwe adds that the Commission has further arrested Mrs. Treegain Rhodah Ng’uni Kansembe, former Deputy- General Secretary for Finance- PROTUZ and charged her with 2 counts of uttering false documents contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Details are that Mrs. Treegain Rhodah Ng’uni Kansembe on a date unknown but between 1st January, 2000 and 31st December, 2001 in Lusaka District, did knowingly and fraudulently utter a false document namely a Grade 12 Certificate Index No. 0101607 to the Ministry of Education purporting that the same was genuinely issued by the Examinations Council of Zambia when in fact not.

Further, Mrs Kansembe has been charged with 2 counts of Obtaining Pecuniary advantage by false pretences contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Details are that on a date unknown but between 1st January, 2016 and 31st December, 2020 being a person holding office as Deputy-General Secretary for Finance in the Professional Teachers Union of Zambia (PROTUZ), did by false pretences dishonestly obtain salaries and allowances amounting to over K1 million purporting that she possessed the requisite qualifications for secondment to PROTUZ when in fact not.

Mrs. Chibwe says the trio has been released on ACC bond and will appear in Court soon.