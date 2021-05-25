AU HONOURS KK WITH SPECIAL AWARD

Lusaka ~ Tue, 25 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Zambia’s first president, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda has been honoured by the African Union with a special award.

The Award recognises Dr. Kaunda for the role he played and the immense contributions he made to the liberation of Africa and its people.

This was done during a virtual event held to celebrate Africa Day and mark the official launch of the entry into force of the Charter for African Cultural Renaissance.

The Charter is a tool that was developed and has been adopted by member states to promote Pan-Africanism, cultural renewal and identity as well as strengthen national policies and other cultural instruments.

And Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba thanked the African Union for recognizing Dr. Kaunda.

He said Dr. Kaunda was the only surviving leader amongst those that attended the meeting to form the Organization of African Unity, the fore-runner to the African Union.

Mr. Mwamba said the people of Zambia were proud of the immense sacrifice their leaders led by Dr. Kaunda, made for the liberation of Africa, for it went to benefit the good cause of Africa.

The African Union is celebrating the year of arts and culture and jas adopted for 2021, the theme; “The Arts, Culture And Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa We Want”.

This theme is meant to promote the goal on African Union Agenda 2063, which seeks to make an Africa that has maintained a strong cultural identity, common heritage, shared values and ethics.

This was contained in a statement issued to the media by Mrs. Inutu Mupango Mwanza, first Secretary for Press and Tourism in Zambian Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.