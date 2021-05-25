COPS DEPLOYED TO KANYAMA FOLLOWING CADRE CLASHES

Lusaka ~ Tue, 25 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police officers have been deployed to Kanyama compound in Lusaka and calm has been restored in the area following some clashes between the PF and the UPND cadres.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo advised political parties to submit campaigns schedules to police to avoid clashes.

“Calm has been restored. Officers have been deployed to monitor the situation. We have advised all political parties to submit their campaign schedules to their respective police stations to enable officers to consolidate the campaign schedule,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that in some instances some political parties have not done so.

Mrs Katongo stated that political parties have instead commenced door to door campaigns which were the cause of the clashes in Kanyama compound between cadres of opposing political parties.

“We call upon all political parties to take heed of our advice so as to avoid any form of public disorder. Political leaders at various levels should advise their party sympathisers accordingly,” she stated.