DANGEROUS CRIMINAL LEADS POLICE TO CHICHELE FOREST WHERE BODY OF 18-YEAR-OLD MURDERED GIRL WAS DISCOVERED

Luanshya ~ Tue, 25 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Luanshya have retrieved the body of an 18-year-girl alleged to have been murdered by a notorious criminal who was arrested on Sunday and had been behind a spate of criminal activities.

The notorious criminal, a prison escapee, has now been identified Joseph Chiteta, 53.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi said following intensive interrogations, police have unearthed one case of murder, in which the suspect led Luanshya Police Officers to Chichele Forest in Kasongo area of Luanshya District where they discovered a dead body of a female identified as Agness Samutamu, 18, of Chichele Community, in Ndola.

Mr. Chushi said the suspect stripped his victim and tied her to a pine tree.

”It is strongly believed the deceased was sexually abused before she was strangled to death by the suspect,” Mr. Chushi said.

He added that the victim was earlier reported to have been abducted by an unknown person on 22nd May, 2021 around 10:00 hrs in Twapya, Ndola District and since then, police officers have been searching for her until the discovery.

Mr. Chushi said the body was identified by the uncle to the deceased Mr. Golden Kautingu, 61, of house No. 4079, Kabushi Ndola and later taken to Thompson District Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

He added that Investigations in the have continued.