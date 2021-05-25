NORMAL POWER SUPPLY RESUMES AS ZESCO COMPLETES MAINTENANCE WORKS AT KARIBA

Siavonga ~ Tue, 25 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Zesco Limited has completed maintenance works at one of its power stations, the Kariba North power station, a day before the deadline.

Following these works for the past two weeks, the power company was carrying out electricity rationing commonly known as loadshedding for a period of four hours.

“We are now at 100% done with maintenance works at the Kariba North Bank power station, a day before the deadline. We, therefore, thank all our customers for understanding the need to carry out the maintenance works. Special thanks to Engineering students at Copperbelt University for taking interest in the maintenance works,” Zesco spokesperson Henry Kapata said.

In the attached pictures, engineers at the outfall during lifting of the stop logs operation.