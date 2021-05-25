OPINION | UPND’S IRRESPONSIBLE LEADERSHIP AND ITS COVID SUPER SPREADER EVENT

Political leaders who care about their followers will never risk the people’s lives for the sake of their own popularity.

Politicians who care about their followers will never disregard key health guidelines given to fight the global pandemic that is threatening humanity’s existence. From the first wave, to the second and to the third, frightening numbers of people are dying all over the world.

In Zambia alone, over 1,200 people have died from COVID-19 in a space of 14 months.

With all these threats, what did we see the Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND do? Hundreds of cadres were ferried from all over the country to Mulungushi International Conference Centre when Mr Hichilema was filing his nomination for the presidential election. We would have expected Mr Hichilema to tell his people to stay away considering that the Ministry of Health and the Electoral Commission of Zambia have guided on how to political parties should conduct themselves during this election, bearing in mind the health challenges before us.

Mr Hichilema went into Mulungushi with a mask while almost all his supporters outside did not have. He even had gloves on, a clear message that he understands the gravity of the problem but deliberately chose to have a crowd outside that was unprotected! We will not be far from the truth to conclude that the rising cases of COVID-19 are actually a result of his crowd.

We have an election coming this August. Campaigns have to go on. But we expect real leaders to think about the people first before their own interests.

We salute President Edgar Lungu and PF for adhering to the guidance given by the Electoral Commission of Zambia by going with a reasonable number filing of the nomination. We further salute them for leading the way by taking their campaigns virtually. We hope other parties will follow suit.