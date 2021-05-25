UPND IS CRACKING, SAYS MWALITETA AS HE PLANS DEFECTION

Chilanga ~ Tue, 25 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

UPND Lusaka Province chairman Obvious Mwaliteta has said the opposition political party is cracking as it has failed to manage the pitfalls coming with the alliance and more members are about to leave the party.

Yesterday, 351 UPND members along with Lusaka Province Trustee Charmaine Musonda ditched the opposition political party to join the ruling Patriotic Front.

The defectors were received by PF Member of the Central Committee Joseph Malanji in the company of Provincial Chairperson Kennedy Kamba and his Executive Frank Ng’ambi, PF aspiring Member of Parliament for Chilanga Maria Langa and immediate past UPND Mbabala lawmaker Ephraim Belemu.

Speaking after her defection, Ms Musonda described the UPND as “a Cult of Cruel individuals” whose only agenda is to use people for their selfish appetite for power.

Ms Musonda was adopted and ditched by the UPND that withdrew her adoption certificate after it was issued.

In reaction to the defections, Mr Mwaliteta expressed displeasure over the continued mistrust among the top leadership in the opposition political party forcing senior members to leave.

He said the current atmosphere in UPND is extremely discouraging and if the status quo remains the same, he will be left with no option but to defect.

“Charmaine has left because of the way she was ill treated.. If things don’t change, I will have no option but to leave. Charmaine is not only a friend but part of family. I am sad about her departure – the party is cracking,” Mr Mwaliteta said, according to Smart Eagles.