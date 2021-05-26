BALLY RAPES 38-YEAR-OLD SOLWEZI WOMAN

Solwezi ~ Wed, 26 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 25-year-old man of Solwezi has been arrested for allegedly raping a 38-year-old woman of Kazomba Township.

The suspect has been identified as Bally Kasapato.

North Western Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase has confirmed the development which happened yesterday in an interview.

Mr. Njase has explained that the victim was only rescued by her landlord.

He said Majory Makalu heard the victim screaming for help in her house and rushed to help when she found the suspect raping the woman.

Mr. Njase said the suspect is alleged to have taken advantage of the victim’s drunken state while she slept in her house.

He said the suspect is in police custody and will appear in Court soon.