

LOVE her or loathe her, but for Nkandu Luo, she has a job to do. For her, delivering on the job is all that matters.

“I believe that in life not everyone may like you and it is normal,” she said in an interview. “Those who don’t like me, they are entitled to their opinion about me, there is little I can do to change that. I am a person who doesn’t react to a complaint from an individual, I believe in statistics and I believe in positive energy and not negative.”

Prof Luo first cut her teeth as a physician at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) where she served as head of pathology and microbiology.

In 1996, she entered active politics and was elected as Mandevu Member of Parliament. Later on, she was appointed deputy minister and then full Cabinet minister in charge of health.

Even there, she asserted her independence, clashing with both the donors and health workers.

Yet, that episode which saw her being moved to the Ministry of Transport and Communications has never stood in her way.

“I have worked as minister in seven ministries and if you analyse the ministries I have presided over, they will show you the type of experience I have and what I will bring to the table,” she said. “I also understand issues that affect our people in many areas of life.”

Prof Luo has also served as minister at Local Government; Chiefs and Traditional Affairs; Higher Education; Livestock and Fisheries; and Gender.

At Higher Education, she clashed with students over the abolition of meal allowances. But bridges have been mended. It is also the case with the Chitimukulu whom she clashed with while at Chiefs and Traditional Affairs.

“The students themselves have told me that they wish I continued as a minister because of what I brought to the table,” she said. “What is important about me is what the majority think about me. I am also a human being and I interact with a lot of people.”

Following her selection as President Lungu’s running mate, the students voiced their opinion.

Copperbelt University Students Union (COBUSU) president Lawrence Kasonde said in an interview that they are happy with President Lungu’s decision to select Prof Luo as her running mate.

“We want to meet her as students so that she addresses us,” Mr Kasonde said.

Prof Luo believes there is a bigger side of her which has not being talked about in the media.

“I run a big organisation called Society of Women and Aids in Zambia (SWAZ) which has helped many people in Zambia,” she said. “It is in all provinces in Zambia, over 350,000 children have been helped with education since 1989 through this organisation.”

As running mate, she is ready to take up the mantle.

Prof Luo admits that she never expected to be picked as President Lungu’s running mate.

“I didn’t expect it for sure, but I would rather not discuss that part because the President has a better reason for it,” she said.

The President did indeed give his reasons.

“She is too strong, too forthright, intelligent… that’s why I went for her,” he said after filing his nomination at Mulungushi International Conference Centre last week Monday.

Prof Luo has been following the reactions that have coming through since it was revealed that she is the running mate.

“I was reading and listening to people debate my appointment,” she said. “That sent a message to know exactly what people think about me. People even discussed my mask and how I wish they can also talk about something good about me.

“This appointment is a challenge because I don’t even have time to myself, I am always running around. Since the day of my appointment, I have failed to sit on my computer to do my studies.”

Source: Zambia Daily Mail