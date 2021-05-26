COPPER PRICES REMAIN STRONG ON LONDON METAL EXCHANGE

Lusaka ~ Wed, 26 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Copper prices on the London Metal Exchange have remained high at almost $10,000 per tonne, sending a positive signal to Zambia on possible earnings from its largest foreign exchange earner.

However, futures prices for copper metal for delivery in July was down 2.1c per lb. at $4.51 ($9,942.85 per tonne) on Tuesday afternoon from the prior settlement on the Comex market in New York.

Copper is down nearly 8% since hitting an all-time intraday high of $4.88 two weeks ago.