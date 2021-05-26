COURT REJECTS SANGWA’S BID TO WITHDRAW PETITION AGAINST LUNGU FOR CITING WRONG PROVISIONS OF LAW

Lusaka ~ Wed, 26 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Constitutional Court has rejected John Sangwa’s bid to discontinue a matter in which the Legal Resources Foundation Limited sued President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, claiming that his nomination papers filed with the Electoral Commission of Zambia to run for President be invalidated.

Sangwa had on Monday this week filed a Notice to wholly discontinue the Petition.

This was after an identical petition involving Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa and Linda Kasonde’s Chapter One Foundation Limited as Petitioners had been filed into Court on Friday last week.

When the matter came up this morning before Constitutional Court Judge Mungeni Mulenga, the Court noted that the Notice of Discontinuance had cited a wrong provision of the law and rejected to accept it.

The Notice relied on the Rules of the Supreme Court of England instead of the Constitutional Court Rules of Zambia.

The Court went further to consolidate the two petitions into one cause.

At the same hearing, an application by the Attorney General to join the matter as second Respondent was heard and granted.

The Legal Resources Foundation becomes the First Petitioner, Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa is now the Second Petitioner, Chapter One Foundation is the Third Petitioner while the Attorney General is the Second Respondent.

The Respondents have been given upto Monday, 31st May, 2021 to file their responses and the matter will be heard by the full Court on either 8th or 9th June, 2021.