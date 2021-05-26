IT IS IRRELEVANT TO DISCUSS WHO IS BEAUTIFUL OR WHO IS UGLY – LUNGU

Lusaka ~ Wed, 26 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has said it is not necessary to engage in politics of character assassination where people discuss about who is ugly or who is beautiful.

Speaking at Mulungushi International Conference Center during the launch of the PF campaigns Topsy, President Lungu called for issue based campaigns ahead of August 12.

He said Zambians must uphold Christian values and principles ahead of the general elections in August.

He said it is regrettable that some political players have continued to practice politics of insults and talking about irrelevant issues such as who is beautiful and who is ugly when what the people of Zambia need are schools, health care facilities, roads among other things which the PF has delivered.