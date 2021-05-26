LUNGU LAUNCHES NATIONAL CAMPAIGN, UNVEILS CAMPAIGN MANAGERS

Lusaka ~ Wed, 26 May 2021
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has officially launched the National Campaign for the Patriotic Front.
President Edgar Lungu launched the campaign at Mulungushi International Conference Centre which was also held by virtual link to all provincial centres.
President Lungu also used the opportunity to unveil the National Campaign Managers and the new Chitenge material.
Below is the Presidential team;
NATIONAL CAMPAIGN TEAM MANAGERS
PRESIDENTIAL,
Hon. Ngonga Samuel Mukupa
Hon. Given Lubinda
VICE PRESIDENTIAL
1. Hon. Inonge Wina
2. Hon. Jean Kapata
EASTERN PROVINCE
1. Hon. Vincent Mwale
2. Hon. Charles Banda
NORTHERN PROVINCE
1. Hon. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM)
2. Hon. Bwalya Ngandu
MUCHINGA PROVINCE
1. Hon. Mwiimba Malama
2. Hon. Malozo Sichone
LUAPULA PROVINCE
1. Dr. Katele Kalumba (Kaka)
2. Wright Mwitwa
COPPERBELT PROVINCES
1. Hon. Frank Ngambi
2. Mbachi Nkwazi (Power tools)
LUSAKA PROVINCES
1. Hon. Davies Chama
2. Hon. Mumbi Phiri
SOUTHERN PROVINCE
1. Siacheye Madyenkuku
2. Kerby Mbewe
WESTERN PROVINCE
1. Captain Lyambela
2. Peter Kazhila
NORTHWESTERN PROVINCE
1. Hon. Kabinga Pande
2. Hon. Kutemba Konga