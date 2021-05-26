LUNGU LAUNCHES NATIONAL CAMPAIGN, UNVEILS CAMPAIGN MANAGERS

Lusaka ~ Wed, 26 May 2021

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has officially launched the National Campaign for the Patriotic Front.

President Edgar Lungu launched the campaign at Mulungushi International Conference Centre which was also held by virtual link to all provincial centres.

President Lungu also used the opportunity to unveil the National Campaign Managers and the new Chitenge material.

Below is the Presidential team;

NATIONAL CAMPAIGN TEAM MANAGERS

PRESIDENTIAL,

Hon. Ngonga Samuel Mukupa

Hon. Given Lubinda

VICE PRESIDENTIAL

1. Hon. Inonge Wina

2. Hon. Jean Kapata

EASTERN PROVINCE

1. Hon. Vincent Mwale

2. Hon. Charles Banda

NORTHERN PROVINCE

1. Hon. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM)

2. Hon. Bwalya Ngandu

MUCHINGA PROVINCE

1. Hon. Mwiimba Malama

2. Hon. Malozo Sichone

LUAPULA PROVINCE

1. Dr. Katele Kalumba (Kaka)

2. Wright Mwitwa

COPPERBELT PROVINCES

1. Hon. Frank Ngambi

2. Mbachi Nkwazi (Power tools)

LUSAKA PROVINCES

1. Hon. Davies Chama

2. Hon. Mumbi Phiri

SOUTHERN PROVINCE

1. Siacheye Madyenkuku

2. Kerby Mbewe

WESTERN PROVINCE

1. Captain Lyambela

2. Peter Kazhila

NORTHWESTERN PROVINCE

1. Hon. Kabinga Pande

2. Hon. Kutemba Konga