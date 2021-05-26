POLICE OFFICER FOUND DEAD NEAR MONZE POLICE CAMP

Monze ~ Wed, 26 May 2021

A police officer has been found dead in unclear circumstances in Monze.

The body of Constable Aaron Silwamba, was discovered about 500 meters away from the Monze Police Camp at 02 hours Wednesday.

Southern Province Police Commissioner Charles Lungu says police found the body with multiple stab wounds and at the back of the head, with a blood stained concrete block near the scene.

Lungu says the body was discovered after a member of the public reported the matter to the hospital.

He says the officer was rushed to the theater, but however died 20 minutes after being operated on.

The Commissioner has since declared that the Police Service will do everything in their power to being the offenders to book.

Source: Byta FM