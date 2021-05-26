ZCAS CLOSES FOR 14 DAYS AFTER 4 STUDENTS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Lusaka ~ Wed, 26 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Zambia Centre for Accountancy Studies (ZCAS) has closed for two weeks after four students tested positive for COVID-19.

In a notice to circulated to students announcing the closure and postponement of examinations, ZCAS stated that management has resolved to place the campus under quarantine for 14 days.

“I wish to inform you that Management has received information on four confirmed COVID–19 cases from four students (two in shared room and the other two in the next shared room). This information was brought to our attention on Monday 24th May 2021 and Tuesday 25th May 2021,” it stated. “In view of the above, Management met this morning and resolved to place ZCAS Campus under quarantine for fourteen (14) days effective today. With immediate there will be disinfection of the cafeteria, all hostels, classrooms, library and offices in George Sokota and Levy Mwanawasa buildings.”

It stated that examinations for ZCAS University students which were scheduled to commence on May 31, 2021 have been rescheduled to June 14, 2021.

ZCAS stated that the examinations will be conducted either face to face or online depending on reported COVID-19 cases at that time while revision and classes for Professional programmes will be offered online.

It further announced that access to the Centre will be restricted.

“Other resolutions are as follows:

i. students are requested to undergo COVID–19 testing; ii. students who live within Lusaka to vacate the hostels today; iii. students who live outside Lusaka and Zambia will be allowed to live in the hostels for a week only following which they should move out of the hostels,” ZCAS stated and advised that interventions put in place by the World Health Organisation should be adhered to.

“Stay alert for any new and additional changes and recommendations from the authorities.”