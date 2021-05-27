ALLIANCE OF THE DEAD: HH SHOULD NOT RELY ON MUTATI FOR NORTH VOTE



By Chibesa Kalandwe II BA (UNZA), MSc (Arizona)

It is that time again. HH again has gone all out looking for possible collaborators in the hopes of garnering votes from the North. This time, Felix Chipota Mutati has again rolled up his sleeves for the next host he targets to suck and live off.

Mutati is no political heavy weight but has merely mastered the art of political trickery and grandstanding. There is a perception that Mutati, Kelvin Bwalya Fube and Harry Kalaba have been chiseling off the vote up North from the PF.

But that has never been; this trio, put to the test can not even win a Parliamentary seat should they stand against PF. Mutati and his alliance with KBF and HH is a dead one. It reeks of opportunism.

This is not the first time HH and Mutati are parading their ill-fated bromance. In 2015, Mutati hurriedly went into bed with HH. And that time, the bed had a dozen bedfellows from the North on it but they spectacularly failed to swing the Northern vote for HH. At the last count, all of them have abandoned and deserted HH.

HH has the morbid obsession of carrying dead alliances around. For example, what value does worn out Milupi bring to him? Or William Banda? And these are the people HH thinks can win him an election that has 7 million voters.

HH should be very worried. The PF have gone into this election more coordinated, well organized with a vast and robust campaign network.

Mutati was given a chance to prove himself as Minister of Finance. Of the 4 Finance Ministers President Lungu has sworn in over the last 7 years, Mutati was the worst and failed.

So what political value and clout does Mutati bring to HH’s table?