BABY DADDY MURDERS EX-GIRLFRIEND’S LOVER

Chipata ~ Thur, 27 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Chipata have launched a manhunt for a 25-year-old man of Mchini Compound in connection with the murder of his ex-wife’s boyfriend.

Eastern Province police commissioner Geza Lungu confirmed the incident in a statement today.

Mr Lungu stated that police received a report yesterday through Boniface Banda of Soweto area in Mchini Compound that his nephew Masautso Zimba aged 26 died after being assaulted by Brighton Banda, also of Mchini Compound.

He stated that the incident occurred on May 23, 2021 between 19:15 and 20:00 hours at Mutandidzi Dyakanani area in Mchini Compound.

Mr Lungu stated that brief facts are that on 23rd May, 2021 around 19:15 hours, whilst at home in Mchini Compound, Sonile Banda aged 21 of Mchini Compound received a phone-call from her boyfriend, Masautso, that they should meet within Mchini Compound.

He stated that as the two lovers were chatting, her ex-boyfriend Brighton Banda, whom she had a child with, suddenly appeared from nowhere and started beating Zimba.

Mr Lungu stated that Zimba managed to run away.

He says the suspect followed the lady to her parent’s place and dragged her so that she could show her where her boyfriend lives.

Mr Lungu stated that Zimba was rushed to Mchini Private clinic around 23:50 hours for treatment but was later referred to Chipata Central hospital where he died.