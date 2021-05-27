CHIPATA MAN GETS 30 YEARS FOR DEFILING STEP DAUGHTER AND INFECTING HER WITH GONORREA



Chipata ~ Thur, 27 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

THE Chipata High Court yesterday sentenced a 25-year-old man of Sinda District to 30 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling his five-year-old step daughter and infecting her with gonorrea.

Lusaka judge Gaudentia Salasini who is conducting High Court sessions in Chipata sentenced Richard Phiri who was committed to the High Court for sentencing.

Phiri committed the offence in August last year.

Judge Salasini observed that defilement cases were very prevalent in society.

She said the convict harmed the girl’s bright future and as such a deterrent sentence was necessary to be meted out.

Judge Salasini said the 30 years sentence which is with effect of the date of the arrest will help Phiri reflect on his future.

And the Chipata High Court has sentenced a 21-year-old Chipata based Malawian pastor Mathews Mwale to 25 imprisonment with hard labour for defiling a 14-year-old girl.

Lusaka Judge Gaudentia Salasini who is conducting High Court sessions in Chipata jailed Mwale who was committed to the High Court for sentencing.

According to the evidence from the lower court, the mother of the victim left her at Kaumbwe market in Mchini Compound to sell firewood and went to attend a village banking meeting, but did not find the victim when she returned.

Later, she was told that her daughter had gone to the house of the pastor to help him wash his clothes.

The victim was at the pastor’s house from January 7, 2019 to January 9, 2019 and it was during this period that she was defiled.

Judge Salasini handed Mwale a 25-year-jail sentence with effect of the date of arrest.