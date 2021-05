Lusaka ~ Thur, 27 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka have summoned UPND Chairman for Elections Garry Nkombo in connection with a complaint filed by PF Member Chishimba Kambwili of criminal libel.

Mr Kambwili reported Nkombo to the police for criminal libel.

In a short call out, the police said Mr Nkombo should present himself by 10:00 hours today May 27, 2021 for a short interview.