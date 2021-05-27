GROUND CAVES IN AT LUBAMBE MINE



Chililabombwe ~ Thur, 27 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The ground has caved in at Lubambe Copper Mine creating a sinkhole that has also led to cracks on the Road leading to Konkola Community in Chililabombwe District on the Copperbelt.

The incident also led to power cut to Lubambe Copper Mines and Konkola Community after power lines collapsed following the cave in.

According to Lubambe Copper Mine General Manager Support Services Daniel Chihili, the cave in affected mine operations after power was cut off to the shift and the ventilator.

Mr. Chihili explained that the cave in was the second since April this year but the mine had been expecting it to happen although the time was not known.

He said despite mine operations being affected, no casualties were recorded, stating that those in the shafts were immediately evacuated to safety.

Mr. Chihili said the mining firm has since put in place a temporary power line to resume operations as well as power Konkola Community that was cut off.

He stated that the mine has also created an alternative road just around the which the community will be expected to use following the closure of the main road that was affected.

Mr. Chihili added that the cave in was caused by the weakening pillars in the underground mine that was in use in the 1950’s.

He stated that the mine had a one day loss of production but said the losses will he recovered. I