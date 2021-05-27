SHOCKING SERIAL MURDERS: 2 MUKOBEKO INMATES KILL AND BURY 9 WOMEN IN SHALLOW GRAVES AROUND PRISON FARMS

Kabwe ~ Thur, 27 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Kabwe have revealed that notorious prison escapee Joseph Chiteta also murdered people in Kitwe and Kabwe.

Three out of the 9 bodies buried in shallow graves by Chiteta and his accomplice, another inmate, around the Mukobeko Prison Farms have been exhumed.

This is barely three days after Chiteta led police to Chichele forest in Ndola where he murdered and tied an 18-year-old girl to a pine tree.

Police arrested Chiteta on Sunday in Fisenge area.

But it has emerged that Chiteta, 53, and Miles Malaya currently serving jail sentences at Mukobeko Maximum Correctional Facility and Medium Correctional Facility respectively for various offences are behind the murder of nine female victims in Kabwe.

Central Province Commissioner of Police Chola Katanga said the victims were all raped before being killed and buried in shallow graves.

Mr Katanga said Joseph Chiteka who escaped lawful custody on April 7, 2021 was apprehended on the Copperbelt after committing a string of other offences and that he has since been moved to Kabwe Central Police where he joins his accomplice, Malaya, who was fished from Mukobeko Medium Correctional Facility to help with investigations.

He disclosed that preliminary investigations reveal that the victims who are believed to have relatives serving jail sentences at the said Correctional facilities were asked by Chiteta and Miles to come through to Kabwe’s Mukobeko Maximum and Medium Correctional Facilities all in a bid to negotiate for their relatives’ possible release on Parole.

Mr Katanga said Police have opened another inquiry into how Chiteta and Miles were able to have contacts for the victims while in Prisons despite the victims coming from Copperbelt, Lusaka and Western provinces.

He said despite the bodies being in a decomposed state and unrecognizable, he is hopeful that all the bodies will be exhumed as the suspects are cooperative in leading the Police to the different graves dotted around the Prison Farms.

Mr Katanga said all the murders happened between February and April 2021 in Kabwe’s Mukobeko area.