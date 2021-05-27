WE’VE ALREADY WON THE AUGUST 12 ELECTIONS, SAYS LUSAMBO



Ndola ~ Thur, 27 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

PF Copperbelt Mobilization Chairman Bowman Lusambo says the ruling party has already won the August 12 General Elections.

Lusambo said the PF is only working on maximizing the 50+1 votes for President Edgar Lungu.

Lusambo said this after his roadshow tour of Ndola District in four Constituencies.

“For me, I am supper happy that we are in these elections again. Having toured the four Constituencies in Ndola, I want to start by thanking President Edgar Lungu for launching the campaigns. You know very well that President Edgar Lungu is a law abiding citizen and he ensures that the law is taken seriously. The campaigns that the President has launched, it’s door to door and roadshows. As an aspiring candidate here in Ndola, I will ensure that the five COVID-19 Golden rules are followed,” Mr Lusambo assured.

“We will be facing our voters one on one, door to door and this form of campaign is the most effective. We will be telling our people our manifesto that we have. We have already won the election, just want to maximize the 50+1 vote for President Edgar Lungu.”

And Chifubu parliamentary candidate Kondwani Winga said he is happy to have been adopted by the PF.

Winga said the people of Chifubu will not disappoint the PF and President Edgar Lungu.

Meanwhile,Ndola Central Parliamentary candidate Brenda Mwamba said time has come for Ndola Central to have a female parliamentary candidate.

She said as the only woman candidate in Ndola District, she is confident of victory.

The PF mobilization Committee has vowed to only conduct door to door campaigns and roadshows.