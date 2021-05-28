21-YEAR-OLD MALAWIAN PASTOR JAILED 25 YEARS FOR DEFILING GIRL WHOM HE KEPT AT HIS HOUSE FOR 2 DAYS TO ‘WASH CLOTHES’

Chipata ~ Fri, 28 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Chipata High Court has sentenced a 21-year-old Chipata based Malawian pastor Mathews Mwale to 25 imprisonment with hard labour for defiling a 14-year-old girl.

Lusaka Judge Gaudentia Salasini who is conducting High Court sessions in Chipata jailed Mwale who was committed to the High Court for sentencing.

According to the evidence from the lower court, the mother of the victim left her at Kaumbwe market in Mchini Compound to sell firewood and later went to attend a village banking meeting but did not find the victim when she went back.

Later, she was told that her daughter had gone to the house of the pastor to help him wash his clothes.

The victim was at the pastor’s house from January 7, 2019 to January 9, 2019 and it was during this period that she was defiled.

Judge Salasini handed Mwale a 25-year jail sentence with effect from the date of arrest.