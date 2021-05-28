4 TWIN PALM PUPILS FOUND WITH CASE TO ANSWER FOR MURDER OF KABULONGA BOYS PUPIL

Lusaka ~ Fri, 28 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Lusaka High Court has found four Twin Palm Secondary School pupils with a case to answer for the alleged murder of a grade 12 pupil of Kabulonga Boys’ Secondary School last year.

Judge Sharon Newa in her ruling said the prosecution has established a prima facie case against Elvis Nsokolo, 19, and three juvenile offenders.

The four are accused of killing Ryan Phiri after the pupils from Twin Palm and Kabulonga Boys’ clashed last year.

Nsokolo allegedly led the attack on Phiri who died at the University Teaching Hospital, according to key witnesses.

“The prosecution has established the facts and determined that there is evidence to which the accused must answer to. I therefore, place all the accused persons on their defence for the alleged offence of murder,” judge Newa said and set June 16 for defence.