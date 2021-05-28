COP GETS 9 MONTHS FOR CORRUPTION



Choma ~ Fri, 28 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Choma Subordinate Court has today convicted a Zambia Police Reserve Constable for corrupt practices and sentenced him to 9 (nine) months imprisonment with Hard Labour.

Choma Principal Resident Magistrate Idah Mupemo has convicted Mr. I Never Knew Chizyuka aged 40, of Tara Village, Choma District.

In 2019, the Anti-Corruption Commission arrested and charged Mr. Chizyuka with One count of Corrupt Practices by a Public Officer Contrary to Section 19 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

Details of the offence are that on dates unknown but between 1st April, 2018 and 30th May 2018, in Choma District being a public officer namely a Reserve Constable in the Zambia Police Service did corruptly solicit for K1,000 cash gratification from Ms. Alice Hachibone as an inducement to have her husband Winford Hachibone released from police custody, a matter or transaction which concerned the Zambia Police Service, a public body.

This is according to a statement issued by ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe.