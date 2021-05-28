IBA FINDS MUVI TV GUILTY OF PROFESSIONAL MISCONDUCT

Lusaka ~ Fri, 28 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Independent Broadcasting Authority has given Muvi Television a final warning, failure to which, the authority will revoke its licence.

IBA Board Chairperson Mabel Mung’omba has further strongly reprimanded Muvi TV for unethical and unprofessional behavior.

This follows the Special Assignment Programme which featured Economic and Equity Party President Mr. Chilufya Tayali on 15th May, 2021.

The Authority established a clear case against Muvi TV contrary to Section 24 (1) (e) of the IBA (Amendment) Act No. 26 of 2010 which states that the programming provided by Commercial Stations must meet the highest standards of journalistic professionalism.

During a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mrs Mung’omba stated that the Board at its sitting on 24th May, 2021, found Muvi TV guilty of unprofessional conduct.

“The Authority now wishes to take this opportunity to strongly reprimand Muvi television for unethical and unprofessional behaviour. Further, the Authority hereby gives Muvi TV a final warning failure to which the Authority will not hesitate to invoke Section 29 of the IBA (Amendment) Act No. 26 of 2010, which gives the Board the power to suspend, revoke or cancel any broadcasting licence, issued under the Act. The IBA Board was incensed with the conduct of the moderator who allowed Mr. Tayali to make serious allegations without providing evidence and failed to guide the guest against making unsubstantiated claims against people who were not on the panel to defend themselves which goes against the tenets of journalism,” Mrs Mung’omba stated.

“In arriving at this decision, the Board is on firm ground because the due process of the law was followed in finding Muvi TV guilty of unprofessional conduct by giving the Station an opportunity to be heard on 18th May, 2021. Members of the public may wish to know that in the past four years, Muvi TV has had a poor compliance record. For instance, in 2016, the Authority suspended its broadcasting licence for unethical conduct before, during and after the 2016 general elections.”

She stated that the Station has had a number of complaints raised against it by members of the public, including invasion of privacy by filming and conducting interviews at a business premise without obtaining permission and unauthorised use of a signal of another station.

“You will recall that recently, and in particular on 30th April, 2021, the Authority cautioned Muvi TV for failure to exercise good moral and ethical judgement when it featured Poor People’s Party President, Mr. Alex Muliokela. The Authority directed the Station to guard against broadcasting material which may cause humiliation, distress and violate human dignity contrary to Section 33 of the IBA Act No. 17 of 2002,” Mrs Mung’omba stated. “The Authority would like to warn Muvi TV and all broadcasting stations that punitive action shall be taken against licensees who fail to exercise good judgement and take ethical considerations seriously in their programming.The Board wishes to warn Stations that may want to be reckless and irresponsible in their reporting by taking advantage of this campaign period and the run-up to the general elections on 12th August, 2021.”

The IBA reiterated that it remains committed to applying the IBA Act fairly to all our licensees, in line with our Vision, which is to be an effective and efficient Regulator.