NO HARDCORE CRIMINAL WILL BE ALLOWED TO VISIT FAMILIES – CORRECTIONAL SERVICE



Kabwe ~ Kabwe, 28 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) has clarified that only life sentence inmates that show remorse, good behavior and are not a danger to society will be recommended to visit their families on meaningful leave.

Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner General Chisela Chileshe has explained that the provision has existed for decades but praised President Edgar Lungu for more reforms.

He said the Zambia Correctional Service would constitutionally recommend to the President for such a break only for well behaved inmates.

Dr. Chileshe said the Correctional Service Act, through the Commissioner General with advice from the Minister of Home Affairs, could now allow well behaved inmates to break off for two weeks to visit the family.

He said such provisions could only exist where there was a conducive environment created by President Lungu who is a careful, responsible and loving Head of State.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chileshe assured life sentence convicts that there was hope because the Act had a provision for them to be released on a special licence away from a pardon.