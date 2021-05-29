19-YEAR-OLD GIRL DUMPS BABY IN PIT LATRINE AFTER GIVING BIRTH



Mpongwe ~ Sat, 29 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police on the Copperbelt have arrested a female juvenile adult aged 19 for attempted child dumping on 28th May, 2021 around 0400 hours at Kanyenda area of Mpongwe District.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo stated that a report was received from a 51-year-old member of the community that a named female aged 19 had dumped a baby in a pit latrine after giving birth.

“The suspect is alleged to have delivered the child at her village under a mango tree around 04:00 hours and dumped in a pit latrine which was about 5 meters deep at a neighbor’s house located approximately 500 meters from her house. The dumped baby was discovered by the owner of the house, who after going to the pit latrine. She heard a baby crying from the latrine hole,” Mrs Katongo said. “The baby girl was retrieved by residents and was rushed to Mpongwe Mission Hospital where it is admitted and its condition has been described as stable by health practitioners. Initial investigations led to the arrest of the suspect who was also taken to the health facility for medical attention.”

Ms Katongo stated that the suspect has since been admitted under police guard.