COUPLE SHOT BY KNOWN ASSAILANTS OVER WITCHCRAFT ALLEGATIONS

Kalumbila ~ Sat, 29 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A couple of kalumbila district in North Western Province has been shot by known assailants, with the man dying instantly while his wife is nursing gun shot wounds over witchcraft allegations.

Zambia Police Service, Spokesperson Mrs. Esther Katongo, in a statement issued today, identified the victims as Royd Katontoka aged 67 years and Mary Katontoka aged 52 years, who were shot using an unknown type of firearm by two identified assailants.

The incident occurred yesterday around 18:30 hours at Kinema village in Chief Musele of Kalumbila district.

The male victim sustained gunshot wounds on the belly and on his back while the wife sustained four deep wounds on her left leg.

“Police who visited the scene found Royd Katontoka in unconscious state while Mary Katontoka was found with four bullets wounds on her left leg. Both victims were rushed to Kankozhi Clinic where Boyd Katontoka was pronounced dead and the female victim was referred to Lumwana Hospital. Dockets of Murder and Attempted Murder have been opened. A manhunt has been launched,” Mrs Katongo said.