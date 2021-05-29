OPINION | IT IS CLEAR SANGWA DOESN’T HAVE FAITH IN ELIGIBILITY PETITION

It is not surprising that State Counsel John Sangwa made an application to withdraw his petition to challenge the eligibility of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in the August 12, 2021 presidential election, using his Legal Resources Foundation. He wanted to ride on the backs of Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa and Chapter One Foundation, using the exact petitions he filed at court but now providing legal services via his law firm Simeza Sangwa and Associates.

However, the Constitutional Court has refused to grant him the application for withdrawal of the petition and has instead consolidated his case under Legal Resources Foundation with the other two petitions by Sishuwa and Chapter One Foundation. The matter remains very active and the courts are ready to hear the petitioners who have been asked to make submissions ahead of hearing on 8th and 9th June, 2021. John Sangwa knows that this matter is academic hence his decision to stand down from it through the withdrawal of the petition that Legal Resources Foundation lodged.

We have perused through the petitions lodged and the arguments advanced by the petitioners on why they feel President Lungu is not eligible to contest the August 12, 2021 elections, and these seem like more general issues that the court has already asserted itself on. It is irresponsible for one to go to the courts simply to solve general matters that shape the law. That is the work of the legislature. The courts are there to resolve particular disputes and not to discuss general matters that can only be deliberated upon and resolved by the legislature. In short, the current petition is no different from the previous ones that the Constitutional Court have decided upon.

When the Constitutional Court or Supreme Court makes a ruling on a matter, it is likely to rule the same way if a similar matter is brought before it. The Constitutional Court already set precedent in this matter of eligibility and going back on its previous rulings will be the worst thing to do and a complete waste of time. John Sangwa knows this fact; he knows that his petitions are an exercise in futility but all he wants is to prove a point to his sponsors. In fact, the court cannot allow the resolution of policy issues and refining the law before it. There is an appropriate arm of government that is charged with that responsibility.

The ConCourt, in its previous rulings on this matter, generally held a consistent view that “held office” is linked to “term of office”, while a term means serving in the office of the president for a continuous period of three to five years. This ruling has been agreed upon by many. For instance, a Republican Vice-President usually holds the office of the President each time the President is out of jurisdiction and they could do this for as many as 20 times in a five-year period or term. Can it be fair to say that this particular Vice-President has held office of President and should be disqualified from contesting the presidency if they decide to do so?