77-YEAR-OLD MAN DIES AFTER BEING HIT BY A TRAILER ON MONGU-LUSAKA ROAD

Mongu ~ Sun, 30 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A Zambian cyclist has died in an accident involving a Namibian driver.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that the accident happened around 16:30 hours at Miulwe area on the Mongu-Lusaka road.

“One person has died in a Road Traffic Accident which occurred on 29th May, 2021 around 16:30 hours at Miulwe area in Western Province.

Involved was a motor vehicle Freight Liner truck registration number N2203 OJ and trailer N3295-OJ which was being driven by male HASHALI SAKARIA aged 55, a Namibian national along Mongu-Lusaka road from the direction of west into the direction of east and also involved was a cyclist GEORGE SISHAU NALUMINO aged 77 of Kakenge village in Miulwe who was cycling a mountain bicycle along the said road,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that the accident happened as the said driver, due to excessive speed, lost control of the motor vehicle in the process of avoiding to hit the cyclist who was crossing the road.

Consequently, the truck overturned after the trailer hit the cyclist, causing him to sustain injuries and later died at Lewanika General Hospital.

Mrs Katongo stated that the body is in Lewanika General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.