ONE DIES AND TWO SERIOUSLY INJURED IN MOTOR RALLY ACCIDENT

Lusaka ~ Sun, 30 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police say one person died and two others sustained serious injuries in a motor rally accident that occurred at National Sports Development Centre in Lusaka yesterday.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo confirmed the incident.

“One person died while two others sustained serious injuries in a fatal Road Traffic Accident which occurred on 29th May, 2021 at about 1700 hours at NASDEC in Lusaka. Involved were pedestrians identified as George Chulu aged 33 years of Woodlands who sustained multiple cuts on the right leg and Chongo Bwembya of Emmasdale who sustained fractured legs. Also involved was Mulenga Chiti aged 37 years who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at UTH,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that the driver of the Toyota Altezza lost control due to excessive speeding.

“The accident happened when Nason Kapambala aged 26 whilst driving a Toyota Altezza Registration number BAF 4637, lost control of his Motor vehicle due to excessive speed during a motor sports rally and hit into three pedestrians of which one died. The body of deceased has been deposited in UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem whilst the other two are admitted in the same Hospital,” Mrs Katongo stated.