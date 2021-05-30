RTSA SUSPENDS ALL SPINNING AND DRIFTING MOTOR SPORT EVENTS

Lusaka ~ Sun, 30 May 2021

ALL spinning and drifting motor sport events have been suspended until safety standards are improved to avoid accidents in future.

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) yesterday recorded a road accident in which a male spectator was killed after the driver taking part in spinning and drifting motor sport event lost control of the vehicle and careered off the course crashing into a group of spectators.

In a statement issued, RTSA head of public relations Fredrick Mubanga said number of other spectators were also injured in the accident which involved a Toyota Altezza driven by Nason Kapambala at the National Sports Development Centre (NASDEC).

He said RTSA Director and Chief Executive Officer, Gladwell Banda, has conveyed a message of condolences to the bereaved family, describing the accident as tragic and unfortunate.

“RTSA has since directed the Zambia Motor Sport Association (ZMSA) to suspend all spinning and drifting motor sport events until safety standards are improved to avoid such accidents in future,” he said.