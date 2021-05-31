3 FAMILY MEMBERS HACKED BY LONE NAKED ATTACKER IN CHINGOLA

By John Sakala

A lone naked attacker has hacked three members of the same family in Chingola South Township.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi has confirmed the hacking to The Independent Observer in an interview.

Mr Chushi said Bright Chanda, 33, (Husband), Beatrice Chanda 30 (Wife) and Eunice Chanda 2, (child) were sleeping in their house when the attacker stormed into their house armed with an axe, without a handle and unlawfully wounded the family.

He said the victims sustained serious head injuries and are currently admitted to Nchanga North Hospital.

“Police in Chingola have since launched a manhunt for this criminal and will not rest until he is cornered,” he said.

He said the incident happened in the early hours of today, May 31, 2021 around 03: 00 hours in Lulamba Township, Chingola South Area in which an unknown man, armed with an axe, unlawfully wounded a family of three.

Source: TIO