DOCTORS HAVE BEEN MEETING A KNOWN OPPOSITION LEADER TO BRING DOWN GOVT – PF

Lusaka ~ Mon, 31 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

PF Media Director Antonio Mwanza has said there is enough information that doctors behind the go-slow have been meeting a known opposition leader to push for regime change.

He said today that the doctors are also trying to influence nurses to join the go slow in a ploy meant to bring down the Government when their demands for payment of their dues were met for the 309 doctors.

“We are extremely dismayed by the conduct of the Resident Doctors Association of Zambia to go ahead with their go slow even after Government has met their demands. Zambians should remember that the demands of these doctors was that Government pays them for all the arrears Government was owing them. Government has gone ahead and paid all the arrears for all the 309 doctors,” Mr Mwanza said.

“To see them go ahead is a sign that they don’t mean well. These issues of conditions are not for them but for the unions. We have information that these doctors have been meeting a known opposition leader in Zambia with the purpose of bringing down the PF government. They have agreed to escalate the go slow and entice the nurses.”

He said the PF will not sit aside and look while the lives of the people which these doctors have vowed to save are being lost because they don’t want to work.

“We therefore call on the Government to move in and dismiss all the doctors who are on strike and replace them with doctors who will be willing, professional and ethical to save the Zambian people,” Mr Mwanza said.

He said the government cannot be held at ransom by people who have been paid but not willing to work.

“We have enough doctors that are willing to work, need employment. It is high time government moves in and dismiss these doctors who have decided to take a political move. We have enough doctors to replace them,” Mr Mwanza said.