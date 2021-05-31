DRIFTING ACCIDENT AT NASDEC: WHAT CAN WE LEARN?

On 29th May 2021, what started as a normal drifting day at National Sports Development Centre (NASDEC) would end in injury and a fatality due to a drift car ramming into a section of spectators. Though the full details of the drifting accident have not been published, the author seeks premised on Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) statement, general information and media coverage provide his views on what could have gone wrong and what lessons can be learnt for the future.

After reading the comments on popular news blogs on Facebook in Zambia about the said accident, two things took prominence;

1. A good number of people that commented believed the accident was just bad luck or just a bad day.

2. The Majority of the comments were premised on apportioning blame (finding who was at fault).

The author seeks to address the two views.

1. BAD LUCK OR JUST A BAD DAY?

Absolutely not. Accidents are not born of bad luck or just bad days or coincidence. Turner a risk management guru to a large extent provides an acceptable way to view accidents as a collapse of Social-Technical systems. In simplification Turner argues that accidents are a collapse of Social (Human) and Technical (machines and other) systems. Accidents happen because of human error or machine error or both. In short, the drifting accident that we saw at NASDEC can only be classified as arising from human error (drifter error) or machine error (drift car failure) or both. Never bad luck and absolutely not a bad day (accidents know no days). Rationalisations such as “it was just an accident or coincidence or bad luck” will most certainly prevent active learning from such accidents and should at all costs be avoided. This then brings us to one important concept of risk management, that of risk anticipation.

RISK ANTICIPATION

The best way to manage risks is to anticipate them. It is rather difficult for the author to comprehend how in the world the risk of a drifter failing to control his/her car and it going to hit/ram into spectators was never anticipated and later on mitigated. To put it in the words of Lagadec, “an accident must not be seen like the meteorite that falls out of the sky on an innocent world; the accident, most often, is anticipated.” It is therefore the author’s view that the risk of a drift car losing control either by human error or car failure or both and ramming into spectators should have been rightly anticipated and mitigated. Unfortunately, in this instance that risk was not sufficiently mitigated. Perimeter lines are not barricades. Those who refuse to anticipate risk and mitigate it pay a hefty price and in this instance a life was lost.

2. TO LEARN OR TO BLAME?

When such an accident happens as was the case at NASDEC, it is not unusual for the general citizenry and indeed those in authority to try and find who was at fault (to apportion blame). The author does not intend to do so. He belongs to the school of thought that advocates for learning from accidents and not necessarily apportioning blame. Every accident or disaster is an opportunity for isomorphic learning. Focusing on who to blame can be a lost opportunity for learning.

• ISOMORPHIC LEARNING

Important to accident prevention and resilience is the concept of Isomorphism. Isomorphism theory in accident/disaster management generally argues that organisations, institutions or indeed government departments and agencies can learn from accidents/disasters that have occurred in the past to prepare themselves better for future possible accidents/disasters. For organisations, isomorphism theory argues that organisations can and should learn from the accidents/disasters in other organisations in order to prevent such in their own organisation. The crux of isomorphism is that though no two accidents/disasters are completely the same, they will in most cases display similar features and therefore if organisations can study such features then they can learn on how to handle similar accidents/disasters if they occurred in their organisations.

• PROPOSALS

In order to prevent future drifting accidents like the one witnessed at NASDEC on 29th May 2021, it is important that the following measures are put in place (the author assumes they are not already in place).

• DRIFTER BEING TESTED FOR DRIFT WORTHINESS

All Drifters as a minimum should be tested for drift worthiness. Do they possess a valid driver’s license? Are alcohol tests conducted on the drifters before being allowed to drift in the drifting arena? What measures are in place to prevent a drunk driver from drifting in the drifting arena (I am not assuming the drifter was drunk)?. Such tests will mitigate the social (human error) side of an accident.

• CAR BEING TESTED FOR DRIFT WORTHINESS

Measures should be put in place to verify and ensure that all cars allowed to drift in the drifting arena are tested for drift worthiness. This should involve the testing of breaks and the suitability of tires as well. This will mitigate the technical aspect of an accident.

• VENUE BEING ASSESSED FOR DRIFT WORTHINESS

It is also important that the drifting venue be tested for drift worthiness. Does the venue have sufficient barricades of the right strength to shield spectators? Does it allow for enough space to be maintained between the drift arena and the spectators? Are emergency responders at the venue? Are there documented drifting Safety guidelines and does the venue have an availability of safety marshals to ensure safety guidelines are adhered to throughout the drifting sessions?

CONCLUSION

In conclusion, it is important that drifting is conducted within a positive safety culture. A culture that emphasises safety over pomp and drifting splendour. A culture that fosters the safety of drifters as well as that of spectators. Losing one life in circumstances that could have been avoided is one too many!

Author: Francis Milambo

MSc Risk, Crisis and Disaster Management.