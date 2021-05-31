EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE IS THE MOST PRIZED ASSET OF A LEADER

By Mizinga Melu

Emotional Intelligence “EQ” comprises of four domains: self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, and relationship management. But simply put, your emotions play a very big part on how you react and make decisions in various situations you come to face with in your life.

What’s so interesting is how people with high emotional intelligence or EQ are able to do so well in life even if their intellect or IQ is not 100% where it should be. If your EQ and IQ are great, then you are at the ultimate competency, but if your IQ is high but your EQ is low then you need to stop and check yourself.

The world judges us by how well we handle ourselves and others. To reach higher levels, you need to start to train yourself on how you can improve your EQ.

EQ is the most prized asset of any leader! Empathy, positive outlook, self-control, achievement drive, influence, conflict management, teamwork and inspirational leadership are all attributes that are said to be of someone with a high EQ!

It is simply not enough to take for granted having enough IQ and technical know-how to do our jobs. We have examples of promising men and women who have plateaued in their careers or derailed because of crucial gaps or low sense of levels in their emotional intelligence.

A big ego and EQ cannot be put in the same sentence. That is why it is said leave your ego in the boot of your trunk when entering your work place. One of my coaches once said: Try and buy a car with a huge boot so that your big ego can fit in there.

How do you rank your EQ and what steps are you taking to work on improving it? After all we are ALL ‘a work in progress!’ Keep going!