MOSHO COUNTERS ECL ELIGIBILITY PETITION

Lusaka ~ Mon, 31 May 2021

Lusaka Lawyer, Lewis Mosho has filed a petition before the Constitutional Court against three petitioners who are challenging President Edgar Lungu’s nomination to contest the August 12 Polls.

The three petitioners are Legal Resource Foundation Limited, Dr. Shishuwa Sishuwa and Chapter one foundation, all represented by constitutional lawyer John Sangwa.

In his petition, Mr. Mosho says the act of the respondents to petition the incumbent President contravenes the mandatory provisions of article 98(1) of the constitution which prohibits any person from instituting civil or criminal proceedings against the President of the Republic of Zambia.

In view of that, the petitioner is now seeking a declaration from the court to dismiss the petitioners’ plea as it is an abuse of the court.

He also prays that each party should bear their own costs.