CHONGWE MAN BITES OFF WIFE’S NIPPLE ON CLAIMS THAT HE WAS DREAMING

Lusaka ~ Tue, 01 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Chongwe have arrested a 34-year-old man for grievous bodily harm after biting off his wife’s nipple.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that the incident occurred yesterday around 22:30 hours at Mwachifumu village in chief

Bunda bunda’s area of Rufunsa district.

She stated that the victim, Christine Galufu, aged 33, reported that she was grievous harmed by her husband identified as Benson Mwanjeleka of the same address.

Mrs Katongo stated that the victim had her left nipple completely cut off.

Mrs Katongo stated that the incident is reported to have occurred when the victim’s woke up in the middle of the night and bit the victim’s breast claiming that he was dreaming.

She stated that the victim has been issued with a medical report form for medical attention while the nipple was taken to hospital for disposal.

Mrs Katongo stated the suspect is in police custody for the subject offence.