EAST POLICE PROBE PETAUKE MAN FOUND WITH 70 NRCs AND VOTERS CARDS

Chipata ~ Tue, 01 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Eastern Province are investigating a matter were a 64 year old man of Petauke was unlawfully found in possession of 70 NRCs and voters cards.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Geza Lungu confirmed the incident in a statement today.

“Police received a report of Unlawful Possession of Voter’s Cards from a member of public to the effect that, male Draxion Zulu aged 64 of Mtinthimika village,Chief Kalindawalo in Petauke District was found in possession of Seventy (70) Voters cards for 2021 General Elections and Seventy (70) National Registration Cards (NRC’s) for other people,” Mr Lungu stated.

He stated that Acting on the report , investigations were immediately instituted and revealed that innocent members of the public in Petauke District were duped by a person they can positively identify, if seen, believing that they will be economically empowered when infact not.

“In the process, members of the public surrendered their Voter’s cards and National Registration Cards , respectively. Police have since launched a manhunt for the alleged conman in order to bring him to book.Further, Police wish to take this opportunity to alert members of the public not fall prey to desperate actions perpetuated by the the alleged conmen,” Mr Lungu stated.

He also warned that police will deal with people with criminal minds.

“Furthermore,I also wish to warn people with such criminal minds to desist from such acts as Police will ensure that whoever is involved shall be dealt with in accordance with the law,” Mr Lungu stated.