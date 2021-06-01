FACE REALITY TO AVOID DEPRESSION; PF IS WINNING, KAMBA TELLS OPPOSITION

Lusaka ~ Tue, 01 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Lusaka Province PF chairperson Kennedy Kamba has said the ruling party is too strong on the ground and that it is sheer hallucination to claim that it will lose elections.

Mr Kamba has since advised opposition political leaders to face reality that the ruling party is winning the August 12 General Election to avoid depression.

He said President Edgar Lungu’s good policies have seen development being taken countrywide, including in areas where he received very few votes.

Mr Kamba said the tangible development delivered warrants a PF victory in the forthcoming elections.

“The rural development delivered by President Lungu that has focused on human integral progression is unmatched and unprecedented,” Mr Kamba said.

“We want to advise opposition political leaders to begin telling their sponsors, those giving them financial support, facts that the PF is too strong and it is winning the August 12 Election.”

Mr was reacting to claims by Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe in one of the daily tabloids under a headline ‘It’s finished for the PF’.

“Fred M’membe should stop hallucinating and misleading the Zambian People that the PF is filled with fear,” Mr Kamba said.