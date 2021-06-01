LUNGU DESERVES ANOTHER TERM, HE IS AN EMBODIMENT OF UNITY AND PEACE – NAKACINDA

Chipata ~ Tue, 1 June 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu deserves another term in office because he is an embodiment of unity and peace for the country, former Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Rapheal Nakacinda has said.

The former Minister said when he featured on Breeze FM’s “The Political Hour” evening radio show in Chipata, Eastern Province yesterday that the Head of State has unified the country and has made tremendous efforts to get the country together.

Mr Nakacinda however called on the people of Eastern Province to vote for the President adding that the Head of State is on the trajectory of improving the development of the country.

He cautioned people from the East against voting for people like UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema alleging that the opposition leader has come on the political scene on the basis of ethnicity.

Mr Nakacinda stressed that the people in the Province would regret for their entire lives if they opted to neglect the Head of State and support Hichilema.

“President Lungu deserves another mandate because he is an embodiment of unity and peace for this country looking at the fact that he has been the unifier and his effort to get the country together I think is unprecedented and must encouraged,” he said.

“I do not see that in those that are presenting themselves as the alternative. Whether it is Mr HH, unfortunately…..he is my brother, we come from the same area, and he doesn’t come on the political scene on the template of unity. He comes on the political scene unfortunately, black and white on the template of ethnicity and tribalism. It’s true that the wise came from the East, but if the wise decide to go the other way what would you say? I would say that wisdom has escaped them because clearly you would have made the mistake of your life.”

Mr Nakachinda explained that the UPND leader does not see value in person’s intellectual capacity but instead sees value in the tribe.

He further mentioned that he would love to see Zambia produce a President from Southern Province but said that it would not be Mr Hichilema.

“We are not malicious against HH. We know that there are progressive leaders that have emerged from Southern Province….the Vernon Mwangas, the Anderson Mazokas….they all came on the platform of wanting to express their capabilities to move the country forward,” he said.

“Unfortunately for this one, and that’s how some of us say be warned because we know him. He has come on the platform of tribal elements…….even some of us that he has approached to talk to, he has talked to on basis of ethnicity. He will not see value in terms of your intellectual capacity, value in terms of your capabilities, but value in terms of your tribe.”

He added that he would also love the see Southern Province produce a leader that Zambians would forever celebrate.

“We also would love someone from Southern Province to be President. But we would want to produce a president that would represent us so well that the Zambian people will forever be celebrating that there was a man or woman that came from Southern Province. I do not see that happening if HH became president,” he said.

Meanwhile, the former Minister said the economic challenges the country is currently facing will soon be gone because the PF government has laid a solid foundation for its recovery through infrastructure development.