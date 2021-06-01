UPND ATTACKS ON THE CHITIMUKULU ANGER BEMBA CHIEFS

Kasama ~ Tue, 02 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Subordinate chiefs of Mwine Lubemba Chitimukulu of the Bembas Henry Kanyanta Manga Sosala II are disappointed by the opposition UPND’s attacks on the Paramount Chief.

UPND Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka five days ago told Daily Revelation that the Chitimukulu had sold out the Bembaland for endorsing Prof. Nkandu Luo as President Edgar Lungu’s Runningmate.

But Chief Nkole Mfumu of Kasama District in Northern Province said no one had the authority to question the decision of Paramount Chief Chitimukulu as the endorsement of Prof. Luo was final.

On 15th September, 2020, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu refused to meet UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema stating that there was no way he could have met individuals that demeaned him.

He said Mr. Hichilema refused to distance himself from statements issued by the senior UPND members.