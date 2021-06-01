ZAMRA APPROVES 5 COVID-19 VACCINES FOR ZAMBIA

Lusaka ~ Tue, 01 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Government has disclosed that the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has approved five COVID 19 vaccines for use in the country.

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr. Kennedy Malama said in a statement issued to the press today that this follows stringent review processes undertaken and riding on the World Health Organization Emergency Use listing of the vaccines.

Dr Malama disclosed that the vaccines ZAMRA approved are Sinopharm (Vero Cells), Jansen (Johnson & Johnson), AstraZeneca Covishield, AZD 1222 5 – Korean AstraZeneca and the Pfizer Biotech.

He however indicated that the said vaccines are part of the basket of vaccines approved by Cabinet for the country to use on its people subject to Authorisation by ZAMRA.

The Permanent Secretary added that government is taking all necessary steps to mobilize vaccines for the citizens.

“As we have stated before the COVID 19 vaccines are able to prevent infection, severe disease and death. Is it possible for someone who was vaccinated to test positive to COVID 19? The answer is Yes its possible but changes of getting severe disease and dying from COVID 19 are far much lower compared to the unvaccinated,” he said.

Dr Malama also mentioned that government remains committed in ensuring that “we continue strengthening all the response pillars and save lives, livelihoods and the economy. However, to achieve this we need to forgo or adjust some of the behaviours and practices in line with the prescribed public health measures to prevent further spread of COVID 19.”

Meanwhile, Dr Malama said the vaccination programme remains paused until 23rd June, 2021 when those who received the 1st dose will start receiving the 2nd dose.

And Covid-19 cases have continued skyrocketing in the country as 558 new cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours out of 8,070 tests conducted, representing a positivity rate of 6.9%.

The pandemic has also claimed one life while 83 people have recovered.

Dr Malama however stressed the importance of avoiding super spreader events such as weddings, kitchen parties, chilangamulilos, and public political rallies among others.

He said super spreader events have been documented in the country, the region and globally as fertile grounds for the rapid spread of the Covid-19 infection and disease.