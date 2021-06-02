6 ARRESTED IN MONGU FOR ILLEGAL PROCESSION



Mongu ~ Wed, 2 June 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Mongu have arrested six supporters of an independent candidate for unlawful procession.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that among those arrested, three were female and three male.

Katongo stated that this was after police received information from members of the public that a group of suspected political party cadres wearing dark overalls were seen matching along Mongu – Lusaka road around 10: 00 hours on 1st June, 2021 moving in the direction of Mongu Barotse shopping mall.

“Police inquiries led to the apprehension of the following suspects: male Chiyesu Mahongo aged 33 of Mulambwa area, male Nyambe Samani aged 18 of Ilute area, male Lubinda Imwiko aged 29 of Kanyonyo area, female Anayawa Mbanga aged 29 of Sido area, female Bridget Shatotola aged 41 of Ilute area and female Violet Maboni aged 44 of Mbuywana area, supporters of an Independent Parliamentary candidate. The same did not notify the police over the procession. They are detained in police custody for conduct likely to cause the breach of Peace,” she stated.

Mrs Katongo stated that police have always advised political parties intending to undertake their political activities to notify the police, adding that any conduct to the contrary shall not be tolerated by police.