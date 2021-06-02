MORE HACKINGS IN CHINGOLA: WOMAN RAPED AND HACKED WITH HER TWO CHILDREN



Chingola ~ Wed, 2 Jun 2021

By Alice Nachilembe and Ireen Mulenga

Another family of three has been hacked in Chingola, barely a day after a lone attacker hacked a family of three in Chingola South.

On May 31, 2021, a lone naked attacker hacked three members of the same family in Chingola South Township.

The hackings were experienced in Chingola last year where a number of people were hacked in a similar manner.

And today, Chingola woke up to another shock as another family of three was attacked.

A woman aged 38 was raped before being hacked while her 14-year-old son and nine-month-old daughter suffered severe injuries and are battling for their lives.

Source: TIO