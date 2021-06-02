MORE HACKINGS IN CHINGOLA: WOMAN RAPED AND HACKED WITH HER TWO CHILDREN

By Alice Nachilembe and Ireen Mulenga
Another family of three has been hacked in Chingola, barely a day after a lone attacker hacked a family of three in Chingola South.
On May 31, 2021, a lone naked attacker hacked three members of the same family in Chingola South Township.
The hackings were experienced in Chingola last year where a number of people were hacked in a similar manner.
And today, Chingola woke up to another shock as another family of three was attacked.
A woman aged 38 was raped before being hacked while her 14-year-old son and nine-month-old daughter suffered severe injuries and are battling for their lives.
Source: TIO