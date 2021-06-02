MPOMBO IS BACK: HE SAYS OVERCROWDED PACK OF OPPOSITION CANDIDATES HAS THROWN CHANGE MANTRA UNDER THE BUS

Mpongwe ~ Wed, 2 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Politician and former minister George Mpombo has said the over crowded pack of presidential candidates of opposition has greatly undermined chances of opposition to emerge victorious, thus giving more advantage to the ruling party.

He has said the ruling PF will therefore retain in power this year.

The former Defence Minister under the MMD government said the opposition has no chance to win the August 12 general elections because they are disjointed.

In an interview, Dr Mpombo advised the opposition to prepare their minds that the ruling party will win elections and His Excellency President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu will be sworn in as Republican President.

“The over-crowded pack of presidential candidates of opposition has greatly undermined chances of opposition to emerge victorious, thus throwing change mantra under the bus,” Dr Mpombo says.

“The incontestable fact of vote splitting among the opposition ranks will deliver a debilitating blow, the ruling party is likely to successfully navigate the elections.”

In 2006 under late President Mwanawasa, MMD lost Copperbelt and Lusaka Provinces but managed to win elections by winning Eastern, Central, North Western and Western Provinces and by sweeping Ndola rural.

“So there maybe sharing of votes in Copperbelt and Lusaka but the opposition must forget about these other areas, the people will vote for the ruling party,” Dr Mpombo said.