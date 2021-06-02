PRESIDENT LUNGU ASKS CONCOURT TO THROW OUT ELIGIBILITY PETITION WITH COSTS

Lusaka ~ Wed, 2 June 2021

President Edgar Lungu has asked the Constitutional Court to dismiss a petition challenging his eligibility to stand as President in the August 12 General Elections.

This is according to President Lungu’s answer filed in court in a case in which Legal Resources Foundation (LRF), University of Zambia (UNZA) lecturer Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa and Chapter One Foundation have petitioned the court over his nomination to contest as President in the forthcoming elections.

President Lungu, through his lawyers Eric Silwamba, Joseph Jalasi and Lubinda Linyama, has argued that the petitioners are not competent to petition the court over his eligibility.

The President urged the court to dismiss the petition on the basis that the court already pronounced itself on the issues raised in the case of Danny Pule and others.

And President Lungu stated that the petition should further be dismissed because it did not disclose any cause of action against him.

He also argued that his nomination as Presidential candidate for the Patriotic Front is valid and was rightly received by the returning officer.

President Lungu stated that LRF, Dr Sishuwa and Chapter One Foundation Limited did not have sufficient interest to bring the proceedings as they do not satisfy any of the requirements in Section 11 of the Constitutional Court Act of 2016.

“These proceedings are an abuse of court process, incompetent and vexatious,” stated President Lungu.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Likando Kalaluka has informed the court that he intends to raise preliminary issues before the court proceeds to the hear the petition.

Kalaluka stated the court would be moved by President Lungu’s lawyers to dismiss the petitions.