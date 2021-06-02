RESTRICTIONS ON GATHERINGS ARE NOT MEANT TO DISADVANTAGE ANYONE DURING CAMPAIGNS – LUNGU

Samfya ~ Wed, 02 June 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has said the restrictions on crowding imposed by a Statutory Instrument signed last year and health guidelines given by officials are not meant to disadvantage anyone during campaigns.

Speaking when he met chiefs in Samfya, President Lungu said the health guidelines which officials have set and the Statutory Instrument are meant to stop the further spread of COVID-19 and to protect the citizens whose health is paramount.

He said the Patriotic Front is equally affected by the measures but it cannot flout regulations by holding public rallies even though they are needed during an election.

President Lungu said the ruling PF values the lives of Zambians and will do everything possible to protect them.

And President Lungu has thanked the people of Luapula for the support they gave given him and his government since he became President.